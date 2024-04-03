Reds vs. Phillies Highlights
Will Benson and the Reds take on Bryce Harper and the Phillies on April 2, 2024
Will Benson and the Reds take on Bryce Harper and the Phillies on April 2, 2024
The Phillies star entered Tuesday slugging .000. He is now slugging .800.
Tennessee has fired women's basketball coach Kellie Harper after five seasons. The Lady Vols did not advance past the Sweet 16 during her tenure.
Bryce Harper has missed four consecutive spring training games.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future — if she were to leave LSU — are much murkier.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for today's slate of games.
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.
This is it — the fantasy basketball championships in most leagues. Dan Titus shares everything to know to secure a trophy.
As WrestleMania 40 approaches on April 6 and 7, we look back at the deep history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and highlight the 40 most iconic moments and matches.
This week in golf: Scottie Scheffler saw two streaks end, and Bryson DeChambeau tried to roll back the rollback.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
Can the UConn women join the men in the Final Four?
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.