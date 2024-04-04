Reds vs. Phillies Highlights
Elly De La Cruz and the Reds take on Zack Wheeler and the Phillies on April 3rd, 2024
Elly De La Cruz and the Reds take on Zack Wheeler and the Phillies on April 3rd, 2024
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
All these hitters carry some asterisks with them. Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down their 2024 outlooks.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
The Phillies star entered Tuesday slugging .000. He is now slugging .800.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday and will end April 22, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
The NCAA announced on Monday that the 3-point line on one side of the court in Portland was nine inches longer than regulation.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
As WrestleMania 40 approaches on April 6 and 7, we look back at the deep history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and highlight the 40 most iconic moments and matches.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Which team can topple UConn in this year's men's Final Four? The better question is which team can keep up.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.