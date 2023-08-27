Reds vs. D-backs Recap

The most hyped pitching prospect in years received a rude welcome in Double-A.
Baker Mayfield was a low-cost gamble for the Buccaneers.
Silseth was in clear pain while trainers attended to him.
Messi didn't enter until the 60th minute, but he still put on a show.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
It's the first time since 2007 that the U.S. has won the men's and women's 4x100m relays.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said the kiss from Luis Rubiales was not consensual.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!