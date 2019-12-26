Reds viewed as leaders for Cubs target Shogo Akiyama

Due to Albert Almora Jr.'s struggles last season, center field has become a priority for the Cubs this offseason.

One of the team's targets is Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama. General manager Jed Hoyer admitted as much during the Winter Meetings.

"Yeah, we met with him," Hoyer said on Dec. 12. "Listen, a lot of teams were involved. Obviously he's a very good player and he's gonna have a good role on a major-league team this year, but I can't comment beyond that."

Two weeks later, a report from Japan has the Cincinnati Reds as the leader for Akiyama's services. The report also mentions the Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays as contenders for Akiyama. The Diamondbacks recently agreed to a deal with outfielder Kole Calhoun, which may take them out of the running for Akiyama.

At this point, it's obligatory to mention the Cubs' desire to get under the luxury tax. That means it will require cutting significant salary to add someone like Akiyama. The 31-year-old could push eight figures annually given the competition for him.

With that in mind, it's not surprising to see the Reds emerge as the frontrunner. The Reds have already added Mike Moustakas and Wade Miley this offseason so they appear to be going for it this season. Akiyama would fit in as another noteworthy addition.

