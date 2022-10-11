Reds have under $75 million committed in payroll to 2023 roster as offseason begins

The Cincinnati Reds will have some key players back from injuries and some prospects added to the 40-man roster this offseason, but they’ll largely enter the 2023 season with the same group that ended the 2022 season.

For a team that lost 100 games, including 20 of its final 26 games, improvement will need to come internally versus moves made through free agency.

“Going into next year,” Reds General Manager Nick Krall said, “it's about continuing to improve, make our younger players better and keep moving forward.”

Reds ownership slashed player payroll for the past two offseasons and that trend will likely continue this winter. Krall says the Reds are still working through their budget for next season, but it’s hard to interpret his comments about next year’s focus on development as one that will lead to a splash in the free agent or trade markets.

The Reds carried about a $130 million payroll in 2021. It dropped near $110 million this year, according to FanGraphs, and they’ll enter the offseason with under $75 million committed to the 2023 roster. Below is a breakdown of their 2023 payroll commitments. Players who don’t have enough service time to qualify for arbitration usually make near the $720,000 league minimum.

Guaranteed contracts (2): Joey Votto ($25 million) and Mike Moustakas ($18 million).

It’s the final guaranteed season in the Votto and Moustakas contracts, with buyouts available following the 2023 season. The 39-year-old Votto may not be ready for Opening Day after he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and a torn bicep in August.

Votto is hopeful his injuries can explain his lackluster offensive season. He was one of the league’s best hitters in the second half of the 2021 season, but 2022 was the worst offensive season of his career.

Moustakas, who signed the largest free-agent contract in franchise history, has played 184 of 384 games across the last three seasons due to injuries. Releasing Moustakas would cost $22 million to include his buyout for the 2024 season, but he doesn’t fit into the team’s rebuilding plans and his primary role entering the offseason is backup first baseman who can serve as a designated hitter.

Mike Minor, who is contemplating retirement, has a $13 million mutual option for the 2023 season, which the team will assuredly decline.

Arbitration-eligible players (11): Luis Cessa ($2.6 million, estimated salary from MLBTradeRumors.com), Buck Farmer ($1.4 million), Kyle Farmer ($5.9 million), Lucas Sims ($1.3 million), Jeff Hoffman ($1.2 million), Nick Senzel ($2.2 million), Aristides Aquino ($1.6 million), Justin Dunn ($1.1 million), Derek Law ($900,000), Tejay Antone ($800,000) and Aramis Garcia ($800,000).

Teams have until Dec. 2 to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man roster, and there are typically a few players from each team released around that time. Pitcher Brandon Bailey was nontendered last offseason because he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. Bailey re-signed with the Reds on a minor-league deal, but he rehabbed all year.

Among the group of arbitration-eligible players, the Reds will have some decisions to make with Aquino, Hoffman, Law and Garcia. Aquino was designated for assignment once over the past year and has yet to hit consistently in the Major Leagues despite playing Gold Glove-caliber defense in right field.

Hoffman ended his season with an elbow injury. Law made 15 appearances out of the Reds’ bullpen and had his ups-and-downs in some high-leverage situations. Garcia missed more than two months with a fractured finger and didn’t hit well in the backup catcher role.

Cessa and Buck Farmer could become free agents after the 2023 season. The rest of the group is under team control for at least two more seasons.

Free agents (5): Infielder Donovan Solano, reliever Hunter Strickland, starting pitcher Chase Anderson, catcher Austin Romine and left-handed reliever Justin Wilson.

Anderson reiterated publicly and privately he’d like to return in 2023. He pitched well in five September starts, and he enjoyed reuniting with pitching coach Derek Johnson, who he called the best pitching coach he’s had in professional baseball.

Beyond the three rookie starting pitchers, Nick Lodolo, Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft, the Reds don’t have any other spots solidified in their starting rotation.

The Reds should be in the market for a veteran catcher after hearing how much Lodolo and Greene praised Romine’s game calling. Romine didn’t hit well, batting .147 in 95 at-bats, but the Reds can focus on a defense-first backup catcher with Tyler Stephenson slated to earn the bulk of the starts behind the plate.

