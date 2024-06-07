Reds SUBMIT Ederson bid, CRUCIAL Van Dijk talks planned, Barca DESPERATE for Diaz- Liverpool transfer news today

The countdown to the summer transfer window is well and truly on, and we've got the latest Liverpool transfer news for you today (Friday, June 7).

With Jurgen Klopp's departure and Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to retool their squad.

Reds bid €45M for Ederson

Liverpool have made a €45 million offer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola.

Ederson, 24, was a standout for La Dea in midfield last season alongside another reported Reds transfer target in the shape of Teun Koopmeiners.

Together they drove the Bergamo side to the Europa League title, decisively defeating Xabi Alonso’s much-vaunted Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Liverpool are in the market for midfield reinforcements, particularly in the No.6 area, after losing Thiago Alcantara on a free transfer.

Alexis Mac Allister has played there, as has Wataru Endo, but transfer supremos Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are reported to be looking for a specialist in the position.

Ramsay out to impress after securing move

Calvin Ramsay has secured a season-long loan move to Wigan Athletic for the 2024-25 season and is hoping to “prove people wrong” during his spell away from Liverpool.

The one-time Scotland international moved to Anfield from hometown club Aberdeen in 2022 for a reported initial £4 million, rising to £6.5m, making two appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s first team during his debut season.

However, his first Reds campaign was cut short due to injury and he underwent surgery in February 2023.

“I’m just hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do and probably prove a few people wrong as well who've been saying a few things or doubting me so it’s a good opportunity,” he told Wigan’s official YouTube channel.

Barca desperate for Diaz

Luis Diaz has been revealed as Barcelona’s priority target for the summer transfer window with the Catalans now desperate to add the Liverpool winger to their ranks.

Barca want to upgrade two positions this summer under new coach Hansi Flick, the defensive midfield position as well as left wing.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool

Football - FA Premier League - Liverpool FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 31, 2024: Liverpool s Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda LIVERPOOL Anfield MERSEYSIDE ENGLAND PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xDavidxRawcliffex P2024-03-31-Liverpool_Brighton-21

They had to survive last season without a specialist in that sector but now the LaLiga giants are determined to improve their options.

Diaz, 27, has come out on top after the club’s hierarchy scrutinised the market with Mundo Deportivo claiming that the club are “playing on the father’s desire” to see his son play for Barca.

Decision made on Endo

Liverpool ‘certainly’ know their plan for Wataru Endo in the summer transfer window according to the Athletic’s James Pearce.

James Pearce answered questions for the Athletic this week, with Liverpool naturally the subject. The future of Wataru Endo was one put to him.

"Liverpool certainly aren’t looking to move him on and I think [Arne] Slot will enjoy working with the Japan international, who has three years remaining on his contract," he wrote. "Even if he’s not a first-choice player next season, Endo is a great option to have in the squad, given his wealth of experience.

"I’m expecting him to stay put."

Van Dijk wanted in Saudi

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Premier League Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, 19th May 2024 Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images Copyright: xCraigxThomas/NewsxImagesx

The future of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be discussed next week by major players in the Saudi Pro League with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) scheduled to meet over its list of latest high-profile targets.

The PIF - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund - took 75 percent control of FOUR SPL clubs last year.

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are the biggest clubs in the region, attracting stars such as Neymar, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez to the league over the last 12 months.

