Reds' struggles against left-handers continue in loss to the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) is congratulated after scoring a run in the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz never expects to get thrown out on the bases, and manager David Bell encourages him to be as aggressive as he wants to be. De La Cruz’s speed has single-handedly won the Reds games this season, and he had the chance to do that again in the sixth inning on Tuesday night.

With no outs and runners on first and second, Reds left fielder Spencer Steer hit a fly ball to deep right field. De La Cruz, the fastest man in baseball, tried to tag up. Cleveland Guardians right fielder Will Brennan’s throw beat De La Cruz to second base for a double play, and five pitches later the inning was over.

The Reds are banking on their baserunning, athleticism and aggressiveness getting them back in the playoff race. But on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, as the Guardians beat the Reds, 3-0, it cost them.

The Reds struggled getting anything going against Guardians rookie starter Logan Allen, who allowed four hits in six shutout innings. Since Jonathan India is on the injured list and Nick Senzel is in Triple-A, the Reds don’t have two of the hitters that they were counting on against left-handed pitching this season.

Jonathan India: 'What pissed me off' about Cincinnati Reds' original injury diagnosis

Kevin Newman, Stuart Fairchild, Henry Ramos, TJ Hopkins and a slumping Tyler Stephenson represented half of the lineup on Tuesday. Because of the Reds’ inconsistency against left-handed pitching, every scoring opportunity carried more pressure with it. When Steer hit his fly ball, the recently called-up Ramos was the on-deck hitter.

De La Cruz tried to create the spark the Reds needed by taking the extra base, but it didn’t pan out.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) checks third base after a force out of Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez (39) at second base in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati

Many of the Reds’ best hitters are left-handed. Will Benson, TJ Friedl and Joey Votto all started the game on the bench on Tuesday because of platoon matchups, and the Reds haven’t been getting enough from their platoon hitters who start against left-handed pitching.

As soon as the Guardians brought in a right-handed reliever during the seventh inning, the Reds immediately brought in their top left-handed hitters off the bench. But it was too little, too late. According to Bally Sports Ohio statistician Joel Luckhaupt, the Reds have a 6-11 record against left-handed starting pitchers since June 1.

Three takeaways from Reds vs. Guardians

1. Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft allowed three runs in seven innings, but the score could have been tied at zero when he exited the game. The Guardians scored two runs in the first inning because Reds left fielder Spencer Steer lost a line drive in the sun. Great American Ball Park is known for being one of the toughest places to play left field in baseball during games that start at 6:40 because of the shadows, and Steer was the latest left fielder to miss a ball because of the sun. The Guardians added a run in the seventh inning after De La Cruz deflected a ball at shortstop and couldn’t complete the play.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati

2. Ashcraft continued a recent trend where he didn’t strike out a ton of batters but pitched deep into the game by forcing groundouts. Ashcraft only struck out two batters, but he stayed aggressive and efficient to pitch deep into the game. He’s giving the Reds the long starts that they need to preserve a taxed bullpen.

3. Guardians center fielder Myles Straw is one of the worst hitters in baseball this year, posting a mere .599 OPS entering Tuesday’s game. He reached base three times on Tuesday and scored a run.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds' struggles against left-handers continue in loss to the Guardians