Reds statistics: Offensive numbers still lacking

Elly De La Cruz is batting .270 with a .370 on-base percentage in 45 games, 44 of them starts, for the 19-26 Reds. He leads the majors with 30 stolen bases, and leads the Reds in on-base, hits (43) and runs (35).

BATTERS AVG OBP AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E Fraley .284 .343 95 17 27 4 0 1 7 9 24 7 3 1 De La Cruz .270 .370 159 35 43 8 1 9 22 22 57 30 5 10 Stephenson .264 .342 106 18 28 7 0 5 14 12 24 1 0 0 Capel .250 .250 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 Candelario .231 .293 143 14 33 11 1 4 17 11 42 0 1 3 India .229 .335 140 13 32 3 1 2 11 21 31 4 1 0 Steer .228 .339 158 21 36 10 1 4 30 23 31 11 1 3 Fairchild .213 .292 80 11 17 2 0 3 11 8 20 5 1 0 Espinal .198 .254 101 9 20 2 0 2 14 9 17 5 0 2 Ford .194 .216 36 2 7 0 1 1 4 1 8 0 0 0 Benson .192 .285 146 15 28 10 1 6 14 18 64 8 3 0 Encarnacion-Strand .190 .220 116 13 22 6 0 2 16 4 35 0 0 0 Friedl .182 .250 22 2 4 1 0 0 2 0 4 2 0 0 Martini .177 .200 79 13 14 1 1 3 15 2 22 0 1 0 Maile .145 .266 55 4 8 1 0 1 4 7 22 0 0 1 Thompson .111 .111 18 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 11 5 0 0 Hurtubise .000 .200 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0

The late-season struggles of closer Alexis Diaz have continued this season. Diaz, who allowed two runs on Jason Heyward's home run in the eighth inning of L.A.'s 7-3 victory Friday night, has a 7.47 ERA. He's allowed 14 hits and 12 walks in 15 2/3 innings.

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO Farmer 0 0 2.35 17 0 0 23 16 6 6 2 6 19 Abbott 2 4 3.06 9 9 0 50 43 18 17 9 14 41 Greene 2 2 3.27 9 9 0 52.1 40 20 19 3 22 58 Lodolo 3 2 3.34 6 6 0 35 24 13 13 3 9 43 Moll 0 0 3.38 6 0 0 5.1 4 2 2 0 2 5 Suter 0 0 3.76 18 1 0 26.1 24 12 11 4 8 23 Ashcraft 3 2 4.12 8 8 0 43.2 48 25 20 7 15 35 Martinez 1 2 4.23 10 4 0 38.1 41 20 18 2 5 29 Montas 2 3 4.37 8 8 0 35 33 21 17 6 15 25 Pagan 2 3 4.42 20 0 0 18.1 19 10 9 4 7 25 Antone 0 0 4.50 4 0 0 2 2 2 1 0 4 2 Sims 1 1 5.02 18 0 0 14.1 11 8 8 4 9 16 Cruz 1 5 5.21 20 0 0 19 13 11 11 1 12 35 Wilson 1 0 5.91 16 0 0 10.2 12 7 7 3 2 14 Spiers 0 0 6.75 1 0 0 4 7 4 3 0 3 1 Diaz 1 2 7.47 17 0 7 15.2 14 13 13 1 12 16 Legumina 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 2 2 3 2 1 1 1

