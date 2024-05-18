Reds statistics: Offensive numbers still lacking
Reds statistics
PRIOR TO SATURDAY NIGHT'S GAME
Reds Dodgers Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani gets own day, has big night to lead Dodgers to 7-3 win over Cincinnati Reds
Reds All-Star Game David Bell Why David Bell's All-Star invitation 'emotional' for Cincinnati Reds manager
Reds Dodgers injuries Cincinnati Reds reliever Justin Wilson to 15-day injured list with shoulder tightness
BATTERS
AVG
OBP
AB
R
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
BB
SO
SB
CS
E
Fraley
.284
.343
95
17
27
4
0
1
7
9
24
7
3
1
De La Cruz
.270
.370
159
35
43
8
1
9
22
22
57
30
5
10
Stephenson
.264
.342
106
18
28
7
0
5
14
12
24
1
0
0
Capel
.250
.250
8
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
Candelario
.231
.293
143
14
33
11
1
4
17
11
42
0
1
3
India
.229
.335
140
13
32
3
1
2
11
21
31
4
1
0
Steer
.228
.339
158
21
36
10
1
4
30
23
31
11
1
3
Fairchild
.213
.292
80
11
17
2
0
3
11
8
20
5
1
0
Espinal
.198
.254
101
9
20
2
0
2
14
9
17
5
0
2
Ford
.194
.216
36
2
7
0
1
1
4
1
8
0
0
0
Benson
.192
.285
146
15
28
10
1
6
14
18
64
8
3
0
Encarnacion-Strand
.190
.220
116
13
22
6
0
2
16
4
35
0
0
0
Friedl
.182
.250
22
2
4
1
0
0
2
0
4
2
0
0
Martini
.177
.200
79
13
14
1
1
3
15
2
22
0
1
0
Maile
.145
.266
55
4
8
1
0
1
4
7
22
0
0
1
Thompson
.111
.111
18
5
2
1
0
0
0
0
11
5
0
0
Hurtubise
.000
.200
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
PITCHERS
W
L
ERA
G
GS
SV
IP
H
R
ER
HR
BB
SO
Farmer
0
0
2.35
17
0
0
23
16
6
6
2
6
19
Abbott
2
4
3.06
9
9
0
50
43
18
17
9
14
41
Greene
2
2
3.27
9
9
0
52.1
40
20
19
3
22
58
Lodolo
3
2
3.34
6
6
0
35
24
13
13
3
9
43
Moll
0
0
3.38
6
0
0
5.1
4
2
2
0
2
5
Suter
0
0
3.76
18
1
0
26.1
24
12
11
4
8
23
Ashcraft
3
2
4.12
8
8
0
43.2
48
25
20
7
15
35
Martinez
1
2
4.23
10
4
0
38.1
41
20
18
2
5
29
2
3
4.37
8
8
0
35
33
21
17
6
15
25
Pagan
2
3
4.42
20
0
0
18.1
19
10
9
4
7
25
Antone
0
0
4.50
4
0
0
2
2
2
1
0
4
2
Sims
1
1
5.02
18
0
0
14.1
11
8
8
4
9
16
Cruz
1
5
5.21
20
0
0
19
13
11
11
1
12
35
Wilson
1
0
5.91
16
0
0
10.2
12
7
7
3
2
14
Spiers
0
0
6.75
1
0
0
4
7
4
3
0
3
1
Diaz
1
2
7.47
17
0
7
15.2
14
13
13
1
12
16
Legumina
0
0
9.00
1
0
0
2
2
3
2
1
1
1
Check out this quiz about the Reds
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds statistics: With few exceptions, offensive numbers are lacking