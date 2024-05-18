Advertisement

Reds statistics: Offensive numbers still lacking

Reds statistics

PRIOR TO SATURDAY NIGHT'S GAME

Elly De La Cruz is batting .270 with a .370 on-base percentage in 45 games, 44 of them starts, for the 19-26 Reds. He leads the majors with 30 stolen bases, and leads the Reds in on-base, hits (43) and runs (35).
BATTERS

AVG

OBP

AB

R

H

2B

3B

HR

RBI

BB

SO

SB

CS

E

Fraley

.284

.343

95

17

27

4

0

1

7

9

24

7

3

1

De La Cruz

.270

.370

159

35

43

8

1

9

22

22

57

30

5

10

Stephenson

.264

.342

106

18

28

7

0

5

14

12

24

1

0

0

Capel

.250

.250

8

1

2

0

0

0

0

0

2

1

0

0

Candelario

.231

.293

143

14

33

11

1

4

17

11

42

0

1

3

India

.229

.335

140

13

32

3

1

2

11

21

31

4

1

0

Steer

.228

.339

158

21

36

10

1

4

30

23

31

11

1

3

Fairchild

.213

.292

80

11

17

2

0

3

11

8

20

5

1

0

Espinal

.198

.254

101

9

20

2

0

2

14

9

17

5

0

2

Ford

.194

.216

36

2

7

0

1

1

4

1

8

0

0

0

Benson

.192

.285

146

15

28

10

1

6

14

18

64

8

3

0

Encarnacion-Strand

.190

.220

116

13

22

6

0

2

16

4

35

0

0

0

Friedl

.182

.250

22

2

4

1

0

0

2

0

4

2

0

0

Martini

.177

.200

79

13

14

1

1

3

15

2

22

0

1

0

Maile

.145

.266

55

4

8

1

0

1

4

7

22

0

0

1

Thompson

.111

.111

18

5

2

1

0

0

0

0

11

5

0

0

Hurtubise

.000

.200

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

The late-season struggles of closer Alexis Diaz have continued this season. Diaz, who allowed two runs on Jason Heyward's home run in the eighth inning of L.A.'s 7-3 victory Friday night, has a 7.47 ERA. He's allowed 14 hits and 12 walks in 15 2/3 innings.
PITCHERS

W

L

ERA

G

GS

SV

IP

H

R

ER

HR

BB

SO

Farmer

0

0

2.35

17

0

0

23

16

6

6

2

6

19

Abbott

2

4

3.06

9

9

0

50

43

18

17

9

14

41

Greene

2

2

3.27

9

9

0

52.1

40

20

19

3

22

58

Lodolo

3

2

3.34

6

6

0

35

24

13

13

3

9

43

Moll

0

0

3.38

6

0

0

5.1

4

2

2

0

2

5

Suter

0

0

3.76

18

1

0

26.1

24

12

11

4

8

23

Ashcraft

3

2

4.12

8

8

0

43.2

48

25

20

7

15

35

Martinez

1

2

4.23

10

4

0

38.1

41

20

18

2

5

29

Montas

2

3

4.37

8

8

0

35

33

21

17

6

15

25

Pagan

2

3

4.42

20

0

0

18.1

19

10

9

4

7

25

Antone

0

0

4.50

4

0

0

2

2

2

1

0

4

2

Sims

1

1

5.02

18

0

0

14.1

11

8

8

4

9

16

Cruz

1

5

5.21

20

0

0

19

13

11

11

1

12

35

Wilson

1

0

5.91

16

0

0

10.2

12

7

7

3

2

14

Spiers

0

0

6.75

1

0

0

4

7

4

3

0

3

1

Diaz

1

2

7.47

17

0

7

15.2

14

13

13

1

12

16

Legumina

0

0

9.00

1

0

0

2

2

3

2

1

1

1

