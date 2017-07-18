Reds starting pitcher Feldman on DL with knee inflammation

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Scott Feldman (37) meets with manager Bryan Price, center, and catcher Tucker Barnhart in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Cincinnati Reds placed RHP Scott Feldman on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation.

The Reds also optioned OF Jesse Winker to Triple-A Louisville and recalled RHP Sal Romano and Lisalverto Bonilla from Louisville. Roman was Cincinnati's scheduled starter for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series against Arizona.

Feldman (7-7) is the sixth Reds pitcher who's started at least one game this season to go on the disabled list. He allowed five runs and five hits, including two home runs, while pitching just the first inning of Monday's 6-1 loss to Washington.