Reds star Elly De La Cruz’s bat checked by umpires over tracking sensor cover, briefly removed vs. Nationals

Elly De La Cruz has been hitting with an empty sensor cover on his bat since he was called up last month

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz caused a brief delay in his team's game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

De La Cruz drew the umpires’ attention in the second inning at Nationals Park as he stepped up to the plate with a small device that looked like a knob cover on the bottom of his bat.

Although it was small and didn’t stand out much, it appeared to leave the umpires very confused. They called the league office briefly before eventually asking De La Cruz to take the item off.

Dave Martinez and the Nationals had umpires check @Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz's bat before his plate appearance in a confusing start to the second inning. pic.twitter.com/f4AZdZxpGi — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) July 5, 2023

After it was inspected, De La Cruz was allowed to put the device back on his bat for his second plate appearance the following inning. According to Bally Sports Cincinnati, the knob was actually a cover for a Blast Motion sensor that can read and track metrics on every swing.

This is nothing new for De La Cruz. As the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith pointed out, he has been using the knob cover since he was called up to the Reds last month.

Elly has used this all year. Here's a photo from his first series in MLB. pic.twitter.com/aSQMHZRWRb — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 5, 2023

The Blast Motion sensor collects data on a number of things, including swing metrics, impact metrics, ball flight and swing quality. Blast Motion was named the official bat sensor technology of MLB in 2016, though the sensor itself isn’t approved for in-game use in the majors. The minor leagues allow players to use the sensors in live games.

De La Cruz, however, was batting with just his empty sensor cover on his bat, which is allowed.

Elly De La Cruz was allowed to put the cover back on his bat, and he hit a home run a few innings later. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The brief interaction with the umps didn’t seem to throw De La Cruz off at all. He hit a solo home run in the fifth inning that went 455 feet into the upper deck in right field.

That was his fourth home run this season and his 14th RBI. It put the Reds up 5-1.

111.6 MPH

455 FEET



ELLY DE LA CRUZ IS GOOD AT BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/OV9D3jzccx — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 6, 2023

De La Cruz has shined since he was called up from the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate in Louisville last month. The 21-year-old hit for the cycle in just his 15th MLB game on June 23, which was the first cycle by a Reds player since 1989 and made him the third-fastest to do so in league history.

De La Cruz entered Wednesday’s game with a .308 batting average. He had four hits in the team's 8-4 win over the Nationals on Tuesday, which made him the first player 21 years old or younger with two four-hit games within his first 25 games in the league since 2001, per ESPN.