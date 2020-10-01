Reds SP Trevor Bauer trolls Braves, Astros fans ahead of free agency

Trevor Bauer trolls Braves, Astros fans ahead of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Trevor Bauer will be the top pitcher available in free agency this offseason, with any team in need of help atop its rotation expected to be interested in one of the top candidates for this year’s NL Cy young award.

Two teams he doesn’t expect to pursue him? The Braves and Astros. After Bauer and the Reds were knocked out of the playoffs by Atlanta on Thursday, the right-hander took a shot at Braves and Astros fans on Twitter.

To the fans in my mentions right now:@Reds fans: I love you all. Thanks for an amazing season! Wish you could’ve been at the ballpark!



Braves fans: Seems like y’all hate me and I wouldn’t be embraced here! What a shame... 😕



Astros fans: LOL, why are y’all here? Stay mad. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 1, 2020

The series sweep was in no part the fault of Bauer, who tossed seven and two-third innings of scoreless baseball in Game 1 of the Wild Card round. Cincinnati was held scoreless over the course of 22 innings as the Braves enjoyed dominant performances from their young starters Max Fried and Ian Anderson.

It appears Braves fans weren’t kind to him on Twitter after Game 2, prompting him to call them out. He’s also been at the forefront of the anti-Astros movement this summer after Houston was found to have used hidden cameras to steal signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. There probably wasn’t much of a chance of him signing with them anyway.

But for a player who should easily eclipse nine digits as a free agent this offseason, it may be a tad bit early for him to start crossing potential suitors off the list. Braves fans must have really let him have it.