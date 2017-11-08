The Reds signed Kevin Quackenbush to a minor league deal

This is one of the more minor signings you’ll read about all offseason, but it’s early yet, so we still get a little excited about signing: the Cincinnati Reds have signed righty reliever Kevin Quackenbush to a minor league contract.

Quackenbush had a horrendous season with the Padres, finishing with a 7.86 ERA and 23 strikeouts and 16 walks in 26.1 innings of mostly garbage time relief. Before that he was a serviceable arm out of the pen in San Diego for three seasons. Whether he just needs a change of scenery, has something wrong with him or simply lost it is unknown, but it won’t cost the Reds much to find out.

