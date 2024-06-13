Reds set attendance record on Elly De La Cruz bobblehead night

The Elly De La Cruz City Connect Bobbleheads from Wednesday night's Cincinnati Reds game were popular, so much so that the event set a new ballpark record.

The bobbleheads drew 42,427 fans, the largest weekday attendance in the history of Great American Ball Park, excluding Opening Days. A packed crowd waited to enter the stadium before the gates opened.

Elly De La Cruz bobblehead day drew 42,427 on Wednesday night, largest weekday attendance (excluding season openers) in Great American Ball Park history. #Reds — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) June 13, 2024

A limited number of bobbleheads were handed out to fans who entered the ballpark with a ticket. However, listings for the bobblehead were posted on eBay even before the game's 7:10 p.m. start time.

The Elly De La Cruz bobblehead given away on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Most listings are currently running between $66 and $150. One bobblehead − already sold − was listed at $5.50. Another is listed at $500.

The latest bobblehead features the 22-year-old shortstop in the Reds City Connect jersey, which the Reds debuted in May 2023. It is the fourth in a 2024 series of bobbleheads featuring Reds players wearing the City Connect uniform. Bobbleheads of Jake Fraley, Matt McLain and Alexis Diaz in City Connect uniforms were already available this season.

Bobbleheads of Graham Ashcraft, TJ Friedl and Hunter Greene are the next in the series. The Ashcraft bobblehead will be available July 7, the Friedl bobblehead will be available Aug. 4 and the Greene bobblehead will be available on Sept. 1.

⚫️ Introducing the City Connect bobblehead series 🔴 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 18, 2024

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Great American Ball Park set an attendance record on bobblehead night