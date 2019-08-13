Reds rookie Aristides Aquino sets record for most MLB home runs through 12 games

Situational baseball stats can be contorted to make all kinds of things look remarkable.

But there’s no denying the impressive start that Cincinnati Reds rookie Aristides Aquino is having to his career.

Reds rookie sets new home run record

The 25-year-old right fielder launched a home run Monday off of Washington Nationals reliever Tanner Rainey well into the right centerfield bleachers.

It was the eighth home run since the Reds called him up on Aug. 1, setting a new MLB record for most home runs through a player’s first 12 games.

“A lot of us say we've never seen anything like it, and that would explain it," Reds manager David Bell said Monday. "It's never happened before.”

Aristedes Aquino did something no MLB player before him has accomplished with his eighth career home run on Monday. (Getty)

Aquino played one game at the MLB level last season prior to his call-up this year. He didn’t hit a long ball during his first three games, but has been on his home run spree during Cincinnati’s last nine games.

His two-run shot Monday wasn’t enough to overcome the Nationals in a 7-6 loss. But it kept up a torrid pace that’s seen Aquino hit .429 with eight home runs and 16 RBI since his call-up. Three of those home runs came in consecutive at-bats Saturday in a 10-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Aquino honored for his hot start

He earned National League Player of the Week honors on Monday for his efforts.

Aquino, a Dominican Republic native, was slashing .299/.356/.636 with 28 home runs and 53 RBI through 78 games with Triple-A Louisville before his promotion. The Reds called him up after trading Yasiel Puig to the Cleveland Indians.

