The Cincinnati Reds have already had an active offseason, but it appears they are still adding players. The Reds reportedly have a deal with Japanese center fielder Shogo Akiyama.

After rumors of the Reds being the leaders on Akiyama, the deal is agreed upon, according to MLB Network's Joel Sherman.

#Reds in agreement with CF Shogo Akiyama. @JonHeyman 1st. Hear it is going to be a 3-yr contract. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 30, 2019

The 31-year-old is obviously unproven as an MLB player, but has hit over .300 with an on-base percentage above .390 and 20 or more home runs in each of the past three seasons in Japan.

During the Winter Meetings, general manager Jed Hoyer admitted the Cubs had discussions with Akiyama. He could have filled two needs, center field and leadoff hitter.

Instead of the Cubs getting an upgrade at a position of need, he goes to a division rival that appears to be on the rise.

The three-year deal is a major commitment to an unproven commodity in his 30s, which may have scared off the Cubs. As with any free agent rumors involving the Cubs this offseason, it's necessary to mention the team's apparent desire to cut payroll to get under the luxury tax. Until they do so, it's likely a factor on how the Cubs approach negotiations with free agents.

Reds reportedly agree to deal with Cubs target Shogo Akiyama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago