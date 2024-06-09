Reds reliever Emilio Pagán is out until the All-Star break with a lat injury

After Cincinnati Reds reliever Emilio Pagán returned from the injured list, he appeared in only one game before suffering another injury.

Pagán landed on the injured list on Sunday with a right lat strain.

“The symptoms are more in the shoulder or triceps, but there’s lat inflammation,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Obviously, it could be a lot worse. He’s very frustrated. He prides himself on staying healthy. I’d anticipate him being back after the All-Star break. The good part of that is he can be rested and strong for the second half.”

Pagán, an eight-year big league veteran, has a long track record of staying healthy during his career, and he has pitched in at least 55 games in every season since his rookie year, excluding the COVID shortened 2020 season.

Pagán has been a solid middle reliever for the Reds this season, posting a 4.43 ERA in 22 appearances. Last year, Pagán had a 2.99 ERA in 66 appearances.

Carson Spiers was called up Sunday to replace Emilio Pagan on the Reds active pitching staff. He has a 3.29 ERA in four appearances this season, including allowing only one run in 3 1/3 innings against the Dodgers in his last outing.

In a corresponding move, the Reds called up right-hander Carson Spiers. He has made four appearances for the Reds this season across different stints on the big league roster. He really impressed the Reds in his most recent outing, allowing just one run in 3 ⅓ innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Spiers has the ability to be a starter or a reliever and could be a factor in the rotation on a Reds team that currently has just four active starting pitchers. Hunter Greene’s next start has been pushed back to Friday, and the Reds’ starting pitcher for Tuesday is to be announced.

