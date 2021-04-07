Reds pound Pirates for 17 hits to ruin Trevor Cahill's debut in blowout loss

Apr. 7—With Trevor Cahill making his Pittsburgh Pirates debut against Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley, it marked a matchup of crafty veteran pitchers.

That's what worried Pirates manager Derek Shelton.

"The crafty pitcher is the one that gives a hitting coach nightmares," Shelton said, "because you never know what you're going to get."

Shelton anticipated an interesting game and got more than he bargained for. While Miley kept the Pirates guessing, the Reds rapped 17 hits on their way to a 14-1 victory Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Pirates (1-4), who clinched a second consecutive series loss in the NL Central.

The Reds got a career night from Tyler Naquin, who homered in each of his first two at-bats and finished 3 for 4 with a career-high seven RBIs. Naquin, who signed a minor league contract in the spring after five seasons with Cleveland, followed a 454-foot leadoff homer in the first inning with a 413-foot three-run shot in the second for a 5-0 lead. Naquin was hardly alone as Nick Senzel, Jonathan India and Tucker Barnhart all went 3 for 4 and Mike Moustakas 2 for 3.

Cahill lasted only four innings, surrendering seven runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks on 73 pitches. Miley, by contrast, pitched six scoreless innings after allowing two hits with six strikeouts.

Cahill didn't sign with the Pirates until March 12, and, although Cahill stretched out on back fields in Bradenton, Shelton believes the abbreviated spring training played a part in his performance.

"We saw it with his breaking balls today," Shelton said. "Just wasn't as sharp as he normally is, and he had trouble finishing it. And when he did finish it, it was short."

Cincinnati scored two more runs in the fourth off Cahill. Senzel hit a leadoff bloop single to right, then took two bases after Cahill's errant pickoff attempt at first. Senzel scored on India's sacrifice fly to left. Barnhart followed with another bloop to center, advanced to second on Cahill's wild pitch, reached third when Miley's comebacker skipped off Cahill's foot and scored on a fielder's choice when second baseman Adam Frazier bobbled a grounder at second.

"I'll give up the solo shot in the first. I'm not worried about it. It was more the pitches with runners on base," Cahill said. "Just feels like any time I was trying to put somebody away, I put the ball up. And there were a couple of mistakes that actually could have been hit that weren't hit. But, other than that, they're a hot team with hot bats right now. So you've got to execute. You've got to be a little bit stingier with your pitches, and I tried to go after them, and they hurt me."

Clay Holmes replaced Cahill in the fifth inning but didn't fare much better, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks in one-third of an inning. Holmes walked Eugenio Suarez, gave up a single to Mike Moustakas and walked Senzel to load the bases. India then hit through the right side of a shift to score Suarez for an 8-0 Reds lead. Tucker Barnhart doubled to left to score Moustakas and Senzel to make it 10-0.

Duane Underwood Jr. relieved Holmes and, after striking out Miley, gave up a two-run single to Naquin that made it 12-0 in the fifth. Underwood gave up two more runs in the sixth, on India's triple to left and a single to center by Barnhart, as the Reds stretched it to 14-0.

The Pirates broke up the shutout when Phillip Evans homered to left off Sal Romano in the seventh. Evans showed his versatility by moving from right field to the mound in the eighth, retiring the side on four pitches that delivered three fly balls.

Say what you will about Evans, just don't call him crafty.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@triblive.com or via Twitter .