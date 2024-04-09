Reds play the Brewers leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (6-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-4)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Joe Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, three strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (2-0, 0.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -149, Brewers +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cincinnati had an 82-80 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Reds slugged .420 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

Milwaukee went 92-70 overall and 43-38 in road games a season ago. The Brewers averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .240.

INJURIES: Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.