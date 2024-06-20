Reds plan to battle weekend heat with misting stations, cool rooms for fans

The Boston Red Sox are visiting the Reds this weekend, and with heat index values expected to creep into the hundreds on Friday and Saturday, the Reds have announced some heat-beating measures at Great American Ball Park.

There will be cool water misting stations located near sections 106, 132, 416, 426 and under the PNC Power Stacks in center field. There will also be “cool rooms,” with TVs for fans. Fans can ask a Reds employee to show them to a cool room.

Fans are also allowed to bring unopened plastic bottles of water into the ballpark.

The Reds are taking measures to help fans deal with the excessive heat for this weekend's three-game series against the Boston Red Sox that begins on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds implement cooling measures for weekend series against Red Sox