Reds to non-tender Billy Hamilton

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports that the Cincinnati Reds plan to non-tender outfielder Billy Hamilton, which will make him a free agent.

Hamilton, one of the fastest men to ever play the game, has never come around as a hitter. In six seasons with the Reds he put up a line of .245/.298/.333 (OPS+ 70). While he has stolen 277 bases over that period, getting caught 63 times, he has never once led the league in steals, primarily because he just doesn’t get on base enough. He is an excellent center fielder, but the bat is so sub-par that even the glove and the wheels are not good enough to justify going to arbitration with him.

As for that arbitration: he was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to make close to $6 million in this, his final year of eligibility. The Reds simply could not justify paying him that, so now anyone can have him.