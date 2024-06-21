Reds manager David Bell shares his connection to late MLB legend Willie Mays

When Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was a kid, he heard stories from his grandfather, Gus, about Hall of Famer Willie Mays.

Gus Bell and Willie Mays were star players in the same era, in the 1950s and the 1960s. David Bell still remembers the respect level that his grandfather had for Mays, who died last Tuesday at 93 years old.

“There were players that my grandpa played with and against that without him saying very much, I knew the respect one way or another,” David Bell said. “Willie was always at the top. Complete respect in every way. I don’t remember any specific stories. I just remember having that feeling that he really thought highly of that guy.”

Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who died last week, visited Great American Ball Park in 2010 for the Civil Rights Game.

David Bell got to know Mays, a 24-time All-Star, when Bell played for the San Francisco Giants in 2002.

“He was around our clubhouse almost every day,” Bell said. “Looking back, what a gift that was.”

In 2018, Bell returned to San Francisco and spent a year as the Giants’ vice president of player development. Bell had Mays speak to all of the Giants’ minor league players.

“I was like one of the kids listening to him,” Bell said. “Hearing the stories. Barry (Bonds) was there as well. It was a special time. I spent a lot of time thinking about that day.”

