Reds leading when delay hits

Spencer Steer #7 and Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrate after scoring runs in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on May 26, 2024.

The Reds had a 4-0 lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday afternoon when the game was delayed because of an oncoming storm.

Since the Reds and Dodgers completed five innings before the game was delayed, the result would be official if the game is not resumed.

Before this weekend, the Reds hadn’t won a series since April 21. Then when the most talented team in baseball came to town, the Reds were threatening to sweep the Dodgers.

Nick Martini and Jonathan India each had two-run singles for the Reds off Dodgers $300 million starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Reliever Nick Martinez pitched 4 1/3, one-hit scoreless innings in relief of Brent Suter.

