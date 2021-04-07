Reds keep rolling, hit 4 HRs to back Castillo, sweep Pirates

  • Cincinnati Reds' teammates celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    1/8

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' teammates celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Cincinnati Reds' fans celebrate during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    2/8

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' fans celebrate during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Cincinnati Reds Tyler Naquin (12) runs the base after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    3/8

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds Tyler Naquin (12) runs the base after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirate at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    4/8

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirate at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) is tagged out at second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    5/8

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) is tagged out at second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Cincinnati fans find their seats at Great American Ball Park before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    6/8

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati fans find their seats at Great American Ball Park before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    7/8

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez, second from left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    8/8

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez, second from left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati Reds' teammates celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati Reds' fans celebrate during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati Reds Tyler Naquin (12) runs the base after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirate at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) is tagged out at second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati fans find their seats at Great American Ball Park before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez, second from left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JEFF WALLNER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff home run and the high-scoring Cincinnati Reds kept rolling, backing Luis Castillo to rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 Wednesday for their fifth straight win.

The Reds have started a season 5-1 for the first time since 2016. They outscored the Pirates 30-8 in the three-game series sweep.

Their 56 runs are the most in Reds franchise history through the first six games of a season. The 1976 Big Red Machine with Joe Morgan, Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez scored 51 en route to a second straight championship.

Naquin jumped on Chad Kuhl's first pitch for his second career leadoff home run, and second in as many days. He became the first Reds batter with leadoff home runs in consecutive appearances since Eddie Milner on June 24-25, 1984.

A day after hitting two homers and driving in seven runs, Naquin started the Reds toward another romp by keying a five-run first inning.

Nick Castellanos homered in the fifth. Tyler Stephenson and Aristides Aquino hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth.

Jonathan India drove in three runs for the Reds, giving him 10 RBIs in his first six career games. The rookie second baseman also threw out a runner at the plate.

Castillo (1-1) neatly bounced back after allowing a career-high 10 runs on opening day to St. Louis. He shut out the Pirates on four hits for seven innings, striking out five and walking one.

Erik Gonzalez hit his first career grand slam in the Pirates ninth off Amir Garrett.

Kyle Farmer's two-run double capped the big first off Kuhl (0-1).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker, who hasn't played since leaving Saturday's game due to a flu-like illness, resumed baseball activity on Wednesday and could return to the lineup on Friday. Winker hasn't tested positive for COVID-19. “It wiped him out a little bit,” manager David Bell said.

NEXT UP

Pirates: Open a homestand against the Cubs on Friday with LHP Tyler Anderson making his second start of the season against Chicago. He struck out seven but took the loss on Saturday after allowing three runs over five innings.

Reds: Begin their first road trip of the season on Friday in Arizona. RHP Tyler Mahle looks for his second win of the season after allowing two earned runs through five innings in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • 'A lot of tough days': Spieth ends long journey back to the winner's circle

    The one-time wunderkind picked up his first PGA Tour win a couple weeks shy of his 20th birthday in 2013 and went on win the Masters - his first of three major titles - two years later, kicking off a remarkable early-career run. That drought ended on Sunday as he beat compatriot Charley Hoffman by two strokes at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, telling reporters after the final round that it hadn't completely hit him yet that he was back in the winner's circle. The win could provide much-needed momentum for the 12-time PGA Tour winner, who came into the tournament largely looking to fine-tune his short game before traveling to Augusta this week to compete in the Masters.

  • Masters 2021 preview: Storylines, tee times, favorites, and how to watch

    Breaking down all the most important elements of the 2021 Masters, including the Champions Dinner.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Analysis: Baylor's strengths shine in title-game blowout

    On Baylor's first possession, Mark Vital missed a shot, got his own rebound, missed again, got his own rebound again - and eventually Davion Mitchell made a jumper. The next time the Bears had the ball, Vital got another offensive rebound, which led to another basket. Then Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs turned the ball over with a charging foul, and Mitchell made a 3-pointer.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections with trades

    Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a handful of new trades

  • UConn guard Anna Makurat to transfer from Huskies

    UConn guard Anna Makurat has decided to transfer.

  • Michigan Point Guard Mike Smith Will Not Return To The Team Next Season

    Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith will not return to the team next year, he announced today on his Instagram page. The news does not come as a surprise to subscribers of TheWolverine, with Chris Balas having reported Smith's return was unlikely in a recent INSIDE THE FORT update. The NCAA declared that all seniors and fifth-year seniors could come back once again in 2021-22 if they chose to do so, which is why Smith at least had the possibility of making a return.

  • The other side of history: UCLA heartbroken as last-second shot buries unlikely run

    After his team's bid to spoil Gonzaga's perfect season ended with a gut punch of a buzzer beater, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang proclaimed, "We went out fighting. There's no better way."

  • Bengals 3-round mock draft from PFF nets Bengals some interesting names

    A new mock draft from PFF does some interesting things for the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Jordan Speith reflects upon 3 words of advice from Bill Belichick ahead of The Masters

    Bill Belichick once gave Jordan Speith three word of advice that are still ringing true.

  • Getting the scoop on Chiefs free agent signings from behind enemy lines

    Going behind enemy lines to learn more about the Kansas City Chiefs' additions in free agency.

  • Colin Cowherd explains how Mac Jones could fall to Patriots in NFL draft

    Colin Cowherd believes the Alabama product could slip to the Patriots at No. 15.

  • Did Jets GM officially put 49ers on clock at No. 3 in draft?

    The San Francisco 49ers aren't officially on the clock, but Jets GM Joe Douglas sounds poised to draft BYU QB Zach Wilson.

  • ‘I’m here for the torture’: Firm, fast Augusta National could deliver painful week for players in 85th Masters

    A firm and fast Augusta National? It inspires a healthy fear among players and could make for an interesting Masters week.

  • New 2021 mock draft has Bears trading up for exciting quarterback prospect

    The Chicago Bears make an aggressive trade for a quarterback in the Draft Wire's latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

  • Curtis Samuel named Washington’s worst free-agent signing

    The Washington Football Team had a desperate need for a wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin entering the 2021 offseason.

  • Here’s why the Yankees traded for Rougned Odor

    Yankees view Odor as someone who can back up at both second and third base, and has the potential to provide left-handed power and balance in a righty-heavy lineup.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • How Isaiah Thomas fared in Pelicans debut Tuesday vs. Hawks

    Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA with the Pelicans. Here's how he performed in his season debut Tuesday night.

  • Najee Harris says ‘I think [Todd McShay] can kiss my a–‘

    Najee Harris did not appreciate what ESPN senior writer Todd McShay had to say about his ability as a pass-catcher.