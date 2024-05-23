The Cincinnati Reds lost another important veteran on Thursday when they placed reliever Emilio Pagán on the injured list with right triceps tightness.

Over the last few weeks, Pagán had started to find his rhythm and earned the opportunity to pitch in high-leverage situations. But right as he developed some momentum, Pagán suffered an injury.

Pagán exited a relief appearance last Sunday in the middle of an inning. He was initially optimistic about avoiding a trip to the injured list, but the Reds ended up making a move on Thursday.

"We were going to give it another day or two," Reds manager David Bell said. "He’s still feeling it. It wasn’t worth trying to throw. Hopefully it’s short term. Nothing was found on the MRI."

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan landed on the IL with right triceps tightness

Pagán has been very durable over the course of his eight-year big league career. Excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Pagán has made at least 55 appearances in every full season he has been in the big leagues.

Without Pagán, relievers Buck Farmer and Brent Suter will step into bigger roles in the Reds' bullpen.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Reds get handed another injury, lose reliever Emilio Pagán