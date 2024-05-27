Reds ground crew member gets eaten by tarp during rain delay

There was a scary moment for a Cincinnati Reds ground crew member on Sunday.

>>Several Memorial Day events scheduled today across area

The grounds crew was laying the tarp on Great American Ballpark during a rain delay of Sunday’s game between the Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The game was televised on Bally Sports Ohio when it showed a grounds crew member under the tarp.

“Good news, bad news,” said John Sedak Reds announcer. “Good news, the Reds are up four. Bad news, Tarp Monster did get one member of the grounds crew.”

A grounds crew member disappeared under the tarp and was forced to army-crawl her way out, according to SI.com.

The game was delayed in the top of the sixth inning and the teams had to wait for just over an hour before the game resumed.

The Reds beat the Dodgers, 4-0, to complete a three-game sweep.

TARP MONSTER STRIKES IN CINCINNATI pic.twitter.com/wBZXsDLGO2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 26, 2024