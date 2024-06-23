The Reds drop another series during a very inconsistent stretch

In the bottom of the second inning on Sunday, Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson whiffed at a changeup, struck out and slammed his bat into the ground. That was only his third-most frustrating at-bat of the game in a 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.

The Reds were surging for the first two weeks of June. But now, they’re in the middle of another concerning stretch, and they haven’t won a series since June 9.

Over the last two weeks, the Reds have been playing some of their worst defense of the year, the bullpen has had a few poor games and most of the hitters haven’t been in a rhythm.

Outfielder Will Benson left Sunday's game after getting hit by a pitch in the elbow. His stretch of hitless at-bats reached 21 before he left the game.

No one is struggling more than Benson, who doesn’t have a hit in his last 21 at-bats. Benson has struggled making contact with pitches in the strike zone, and he’s tied for the most strikeouts in MLB despite being a platoon player.

In the bottom of the fourth inning on Sunday, Benson stepped up to the plate with two outs and two runners in scoring position. He represented the game-tying run, but he popped out to end the inning. Later in the game, Benson got hit by a pitch in the elbow and left the game with an injury.

While first baseman Jeimer Candelario, second baseman Jonathan India and shortstop Elly De La Cruz have gotten hot, Benson, outfielder Jake Fraley, center fielder TJ Friedl and left fielder Spencer Steer have all been in a rut over the last two weeks.

While a lot of the lineup isn’t in a rhythm, the defense has been the biggest issue. The Reds missed out on turning three potential double plays on Sunday. On one of them, India’s throw to first base sailed far to the right and landed on the Reds’ bench.

Jun 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) throws to first to get Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park.

On paper, the series finale against the Red Sox looked like a great opportunity for the Reds. The Reds’ best starting pitcher, Nick Lodolo, was on the mound, and the Red Sox were having a bullpen game.

Lodolo went on to have one of his worst outings of the year, allowing four runs, three earned, in 4 ⅔ innings with four walks.The turning point was a missed strike three call in the fourth inning. Instead of a strikeout, the Red Sox got a runner on base. One pitch later, Boston catcher Connor Wong homered to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. The inning unraveled from there as Lodolo allowed four runs, and Reds manager David Bell ended up getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

All four of Lodolo’s walks were in full counts. And all four walks were with his fastball. Even though his breaking ball is his best pitch, he didn’t throw that pitch when he got chances to strike batters out.

The Reds mounted a comeback with RBI hits by Tyler Stephenson, Santiago Espinal and Stuart Fairchild. But the Reds’ bullpen also allowed three runs in the sixth inning, which virtually put the game out of reach.

Jun 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Great American Ball Park.

Approaching the midpoint in the season, the Reds are 36-41. They’re by themselves in last place in the NL Central and were three games out of a wild card spot.

