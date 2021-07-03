Reds deal Cubs seventh straight loss behind Gray, Votto

  • Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) celebrates after scoring a run on a two-run RBI-double by Joey Votto during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer dives and fields the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Chicago Cubs' Alec Mills throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker takes the field prior to a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward watches his RBI double during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras slides into second base after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant high-fives teammates after scoring a run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
In this article:
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their seventh straight loss with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Gray allowed one run and five hits before five relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Josh Osich (1-0) got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.

Ian Happ singled for Chicago with two out in the ninth, but pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega struck out swinging for the final out.

