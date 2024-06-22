The Reds create their own adversity in a loss to the Red Sox

The Cincinnati Reds, who were two wins shy of a playoff spot last season, could look back at Saturday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox at the end of the year as a very winnable game that got away from them.

Despite one of shortstop Elly De La Cruz’s best games of the season and a standout game by starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the Boston Red Sox beat the Reds, 4-3. The Reds created their own adversity with base running mistakes and defensive miscues that opened the door for the Red Sox to get back in the game.

On Saturday, the Reds played one of their sloppiest games of the year.

Boston catcher Connor Wong tags out Jake Fraley at home plate in the sixth inning of Saturday's 4-3 Reds loss to the Red Sox.

The Reds lead MLB in stolen bases, but their aggressiveness has also cost them this season.

In the bottom of the fifth inning on Saturday, the Reds tried to execute a contact play with center fielder TJ Friedl at third base. Friedl ran on contact on a ground ball by third baseman Jeimer Candelario, and the throw to the plate beat Friedl by a mile.

Later in that inning, De La Cruz was the lead runner at second base with two runners on and two outs. He got picked off to end the inning.

One inning later, Reds right fielder Jake Fraley was on third base with one out. When designated hitter Nick Martini hit a short ground ball to the catcher, Fraley tried to catch the Red Sox off guard and ran home. He was easily tagged out.

The Reds took an early 3-1 lead on home runs by De La Cruz and first baseman Spencer Steer, and they missed out on several chances to make their lead a lot bigger.

The Reds’ defense did the rest.

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers tags out Elly De La Cruz after De La Cruz was picked off second base in the fifth inning. TJ Friedl had been thrown out at the plate on a contact play earlier in the inning.

The Reds took a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning, and the Red Sox tied the score without making hard contact.

Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela hit a ground ball to Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario, and Candelario made a poor throw. Instead of a groundout, Rafaela ended up on second base.

All year, that sharp ground ball down the third base line has been a tough play for Candelario to execute.

The next batter, left fielder Jarren Duran, chopped a weak ground ball over Candelario’s head. Then pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder beat the shift and placed a weak single to right field, which tied the score at three.

Next week, Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte is eligible to return from his 80-game suspension. The Reds need more from their infield defense, and they might end up counting on Marte’s defense at third base to upgrade the unit.

With one out, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers hit a short 229 foot fly ball to Reds left fielder Stuart Fairchild with Duran on third base. Duran is an elite runner, but Fairchild has a solid arm and should have had enough time to get his throw to the plate in time.

But Fairchild’s soft throw bounced twice before it reached home plate, and Duran slid in safely to give the Red Sox a 4-3 lead.

Fairchild nearly made up for his mistake in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Duran robbed what would have been a solo homer. On a day where the Reds’ defense handed the Red Sox several runs, the Red Sox defense saved one with the game on the line

The mistakes that the Reds made on Saturday haven’t been an uncommon occurrence. All year, they haven’t played clean defense, and they’ve gotten thrown out on the bases.In the big picture, it’s a part of the learning curve for a young and inexperienced team. But right now, it’s costing the Reds wins.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: More self inflicted mistakes cost the Reds against the Red Sox