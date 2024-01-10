Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton

Jan. 9—The Cincinnati Reds Caravan again will make a stop to the nation's largest sports complex later this month.

The caravan stops at several cities from central Kentucky to northwest Ohio, including in the Miami Valley at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.

The annual Reds Caravan is set to take place from Jan. 22 to 27 and will feature current and former Reds players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters, front-office staff, and mascots making appearances at locations throughout Reds Country.

Last year, the return of the caravan after a hiatus due to COVID kicked off at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton where more than 500 attended.

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

012323 Reds Caravan

1 / 43

Reds minor league outfielder Austin Hendrick speaks to the crowd during the Reds Caravan stop at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in Hamilton. The West Tour fan stops in Ohio and Indiana include major league infielder Jose Barrero, minor league outfielder Austin Hendrick, manager David Bell, alumni Corky Miller, broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Brian Giesenschlag and mascot Rosie Red. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

"It's exciting to once again work with the Reds to kick off their Caravan," said Matt Lengel, Spooky Nook assistant general manager. "Hamilton as a city loves baseball, and we are happy to be the place chosen to celebrate the upcoming season. It also solidifies our place as the community gathering point in the city of Hamilton, and across Butler County."

Lisa Disbro, Spooky Nook's corporate director of Hospitality, said they again anticipate another large crowd of Reds fans in the heart of Reds Country.

"We look forward to rolling out the red carpet and welcoming guests from the Reds, as well as fans of all ages," she said, adding there will be plenty of seating inside the historic former Champion Paper Mill.

At all stops on the caravan, fans will be able to participate in question and answer and autograph sessions, along with learning more about what's ahead for the 2024 season at Great American Ball Park.

Stops will include public events at malls and other destinations, along with special appearances at several schools around Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

Times for the tour have not yet been set.

The caravan tour is broken up into short geographic tours. The Central Tour starts this year's caravan on Jan. 22 at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill on North B Street in Hamilton. The second leg is on Jan. 23 at the Lawrenceburg Event Center in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

The West Tour will be in Indiana on Jan. 24 and 25 at Evansville and Indianapolis and the East Tour will be in West Virginia on Jan. 25 and 26 in Charleston and Huntington.

The North Tour is in Ohio. A stop in Columbus is set for Jan. 26, and in Dayton and Lima on Jan. 27.

The South Tour is in Kentucky with a stop in Louisville on Jan. 26 and Bowling Green and Lexington on Jan. 27.