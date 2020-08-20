Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman pulled off live game after dropping homophobic slur on hot mic

Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man Thom Brennaman knows he may be looking for a new job soon.

Brennaman signed off in the middle of the Reds’ game Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals after getting caught on a hot mic using a slur for homosexuals.

Brennemen was heard referring to an unknown location as “one of the f — capitals of the world.” He did not seem to realize that the broadcast had returned from commercial break.

The Reds and Royals played a doubleheader Wednesday. Brennaman’s homophobic slur came during the final inning of the first game, and he abruptly signed off the air during the fifth inning of the second game.