Reds to BID for Osorio, Ederson claims DENIED, Romano NAMES centre back targets - Liverpool transfer news today

The countdown to the summer transfer window is well and truly on, and we've got the latest Liverpool transfer news for you today (Saturday, June 8).

With Jurgen Klopp's departure and Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to retool their squad.

Summerville interest dropped, Olise favoured

Liverpool have ENDED their pursuit for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville and will instead attempt to sign Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, according to a new report.

Summerville, 22, had been considered one of the Reds’ top transfer targets this summer, coming off a season in which he scored 19 Championship goals for Leeds and won the EFL Player of the Year award.

Reds to BID for Osorio, Ederson claims DENIED, Romano NAMES centre back targets - Liverpool transfer news todayby Peter Staunton

Trent Alexander-Arnold

SPECIAL Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai SHOCK & Salah WINS award - Liverpool FC news recapby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool manager Arne Slot

Slot Liverpool blow as key Feyenoord figure CONFIRMS he won't be leavingby Peter Staunton

However, according to Leeds Live, it’s now more likely that Summerville goes to CHELSEA, where Enzo Maresca has just been appointed head coach.

That Chelsea are interested is not a surprise with Ben Jacobs of GIVEMESPORT revealing last week that conversations inside Stamford Bridge - as well as Anfield - had centred on the ex-Dutch under-21 international.

The publication claims Liverpool have now moved on from Summerville in order to make an attempt for the Crystal Palace star.

Chiesea bid could boost Juve Koopmeiners funds

Long-term Liverpool transfer target Federico Chiesa is not in the plans of new Juventus head coach Thiago Motta and is set to be SOLD this summer.

The Italy international, whose Euro 2024 callup was confirmed this week, is out of contract in Turin in 2025 and it was previously reported that Juve were desperate to get him tied down to a new deal before the tournament began.

That looks unlikely with the 26-year-old winger now with the Azzurri as they prepare to defend their European crown.

Federico Chiesa

Motta is reported by Sky Sport Italia to have informed club bosses that Chiesa doesn’t feature in his thinking next season and that means a potential departure in the upcoming window.

Juventus are in the hunt for Atalanta midfielder - Teun Koopmeiners - and a sale of Chiesa could help fill the coffers and facilitate a bid for the Liverpool transfer target.

Atalanta are looking for around €60 million - €70m for the Netherlands international, a sum Juventus have so far been unable to match.

Sky Sport Italia now reports that meetings are planned next week between Chiesa’s agent and Roma, now coached by Daniele De Rossi.

However, the door could also be ajar for Liverpool, who are credited with long-term interest in the Euro 2020 winner.

That means if a deal for Chiesa is pursued, Liverpool could end up inadvertently funding a rival Juventus move for Koopmeiners, a player they have long coveted.

Mac Allister release clause claim dismissed

Claims that Alexis Mac Allister has got a ‘secret’ release clause in his Liverpool contract have been DISMISSED.

Worrying signs regarding Mac Allister’s future have emerged in recent weeks.

A report from Directvsports in Argentina claimed Real Madrid were making moves to sign Mac Allister and that there is a clause contained in his deal, meaning interested parties can sign the World Cup winner for €70m.

However, while Madrid may well still covet Mac Allister, there is no such clause available to them according to James Pearce of the Athletic.

Romano names centre back targets

Liverpool are reported to be hunting for centre-back options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Two names that have been mentioned are now confirmed to be of interest to Liverpool by noted transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Leny Yoro is set to be at the centre of a transfer battle this summer with the Lille defender’s contract expiring in 2025 and his club determined to fetch a fee for him before he leaves on a free.

Yoro, 18, was named in the French football players’ union team of the year and has also been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Also on the list is Willian Pacho, an Eintracht Frankfurt defender who has been a consistent presence in Dino Toppmuller’s team throughout the season.

Willian Pacho Frankfurt

Neither are likely to come cheap with Lille valuing Yoro at €90m and Pacho expected to fetch between €60m and €70m when he leaves Frankfurt.

Liverpool ready Osorio bid

Liverpool are preparing a bid for Dario Osorio, the 20-year-old Chilean international who has just become a Danish league winner after his first season with Midtjylland.

That’s according to La Tercera in Osorio’s home country and follows the Reds having been present at a recent Danish Superliga match involving Osorio’s team.

It’s been previously claimed that Liverpool have been watching Osorio since his days with Universidad de Chile with the player having moved to Denmark for a fee of around €5 million last summer.

La Tercera claims that Liverpool are prepared to offer €10m to add Chile’s new sensation and that Marseille are also in the mix.

The Chilean outlet contacted Midtjylland over the potential of a deal but deputy sporting director Ove Pedersen was giving nothing away.

“You will understand that we cannot comment on possible offers for our players,” he said.

“I can only tell you that Dario Osorio is a great player and has had a great season."

Ederson interest denied

Liverpool are NOT targeting Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer despite recent reports suggesting that a £40m bid had been made by the Reds.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Italy last season, helping Atalanta win their first major trophy in 61 years with an excellent Europa League final display in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The defensive midfielder has caught the attention of Europe's elite sides as a result, with Liverpool among those touted with interest in the Brazilian.

But reports out of Brazil went even further on Thursday, suggesting that Liverpool had actually launched a £40m bid for Ederson.

However, despite the claim of an offer, This Is Anfield's David Lynch reports that Liverpool have not submitted a bid for the midfielder, with Ederson not among their targets in the upcoming transfer window.

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Man City MUST be punished otherwise the Premier League as we know it is deadby Sam McGuire