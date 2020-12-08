Reds announcer who resigned after anti-gay slur hired by baseball league in Puerto Rico
Former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman isn’t done calling baseball yet. Brennaman, who resigned from the Reds in September after he was caught using an anti-gay slur on the air, has been hired to announce baseball in the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico.
Brennaman will serve as the league’s play-by-play man for the 2020-21 season, which begins Tuesday. He’ll make his broadcasting debut in the Roberto Clemente League less than three months after leaving the Reds.
Thom Brennaman used anti-gay slur on-air during game
After multiple seasons as the Reds’ primary television broadcaster, Brennaman was suspended in August after he was caught using an anti-gay slur on the air. Brennaman — who didn’t realize his microphone was open — used the phrase “the f-- capital of the world” while referring to an unknown location.
Later that night, Brennaman apologized for the slur as the Reds took on the Kansas City Royals. As he was speaking to fans, Brennaman paused his apology to call a Nicholas Castellanos home run.
Thom Brennaman apologized on-air and handed the broadcast off pic.twitter.com/fMXMmQz7Kd
— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 20, 2020
He then informed fans that he wasn’t sure “if I’m going to be putting on this headset again.”
Brennaman resigned from the Reds a month after he was suspended.
