Reds activate Castellanos before series vs. Pirates

Aug. 5—Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos will return to the starting lineup for the first time since the first game after the All-Star break.

Castellanos was activated from the injured list on Thursday before the start of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. He'll bat third in the series opener.

The Reds optioned infielder Max Schrock to Triple-A Louisville to make room for Castellanos on the roster.

Castellanos suffered a microfracture in his right wrist when was hit by a pitch July 16 in an 11-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers three days after going hitless in his first All-Star Game appearance. He did not play the next two days but pinch hit July 19 in a 15-11 loss to the New York Mets in 11 innings and flew out to the warning track with one hand on the bat.

When he went on the injured list, Castellanos was leading the Reds with a .329 batting average and 59 RBIs and was tied for second on the team with 18 home runs.