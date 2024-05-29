Redraft of 2014 has Sixers selecting Spencer Dinwiddie at No. 12

The Philadelphia 76ers had an important 2014 NBA draft. They held two lottery picks (No. 3 and No. 10 entering the night) and needed to nail down both in order to move forward.

With the No. 3 pick, the Sixers selected Joel Embiid who has gone on to become one of the best players in the franchise’s history. With the No. 10 pick, the Sixers selected Elfrid Payton and then traded him to the Orlando Magic for the No. 12 pick which turned into Dario Saric.

In a redraft of 2014 put together by HoopsHype, the Sixers go with Spencer Dinwiddie with that No. 12 pick:

The story of this draft seems to be overperforming second-round picks, with Spencer Dinwiddie being yet another guy to go in the lottery of this re-draft despite falling out of the first round on draft night. Of course, Dinwiddie likely wouldn’t have fallen that far had he not just torn his ACL during his final season at Colorado. It’s impressive that Dinwiddie has been able to bounce back from those injuries (he’s had other major issues since the one that ended his college career prematurely) as the tall playmaking bucket-getter remains a solid player to this day.

In 10 seasons, Dinwiddie has put together a solid career averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 assists. He has always used his size and strength to get his points and give any team he has played for some solid production. It is interesting to think about what he could have done in Philadelphia.

