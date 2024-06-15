Redmayne and Jones lead Stars to win over Sunrisers

Georgia Redmayne and Emma Jones led South East Stars to a sixth victory in the Charlotte Edwards Cup as they comfortably beat Sunrisers by 19 runs at The Oval on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.

The pair shared 57 in 35 balls to help Stars post 153-4 after losing the toss in a game reduced to 18 overs per side after rain.

Danielle Gregory then took two wickets in three balls to leave Sunrisers struggling badly at 43-5 after eight overs of the chase.

Grace Scrivens kept the pursuit above water with 62 not out in 48 balls but the ballooning asking rate proved too much and the visitors were 111-5 after 15.5 overs before rain returned to end the match early.

Stars stay second in the table, a place at Finals Day already secured, with Sunrisers in seventh, their play-off hopes having already been over.

Poor weather delayed the start by 80 minutes in SE11 and after the Stars were sent in, Redmayne anchored the innings from number three.

She struck four boundaries in her 40-ball innings, top-scoring with an unbeaten 38.

Jones provided some impetus and hit two sixes and three fours in making 36 from 23 deliveries before the final over went for 13.

The chase suffered early blows as Sunrisers slipped to 19-3 in the fourth over before Gregory struck twice with her leg spin.

Sunrisers captain Scrivens kept the chase alive, reaching fifty in 41 balls, but her side needed 43 in 13 balls before heavy rain removed any remote hope.

