Redlin stymies Southmont in sectional opener

May 25—DELPHI — It wasn't the best of starts for Hannah Redlin on Monday evening in the Sectional 38 opener against Southmont.

The Stars senior pitcher wasn't quite hitting her spots the way she wanted, and gave up five base runners in the first 2.1 innings. But once Redlin got in her groove, there was little the Mounties could do.

Redlin retired the final 14 batters of the game and led the Stars into the sectional semifinal with a 6-1 win.

"The first two innings she struggled to hit her locations," Western Boone head coach Mike Vanderpool said. "We had someone warming up if necessary, but are going to go with Hannah unless she gets in a lot of trouble. She caught fire and pitched a great game."

Redlin struck out eight batters, her second most of the season and allowed just two hits — tied for her best effort this season in a game in which she pitched more than three innings.

Vanderpool said he trusts Redlin to be able to get things corrected on the mound when things get tense.

"We go off her experience," Vanderpool said. "She leads this team, she has the most experience and I trust her in the circle. We are going to live and die with Hannah."

The Mounties took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Stars came right back.

Emily Conyer led off the bottom of the first with a double, and two batters later Redlin drove her in with a single.

Western Boone then capitalized on an error in the bottom of the third to take a 2-1 lead.

"I wish we could score first, but we came right back to tie it, then took the lead pretty quickly after," Vanderpool said. "Once we got the lead, I thought we could force them into some mistakes with our bunting and base running."

Western Boone went up 3-1 in the fifth on an RBI-single by Emma Shirley.

The Stars put the game away in the sixth, loading the bases with no outs.

After a line out, Mya Fisher singled to left, and Gabby Lewis drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-1. Two batters later, Sydney Kraus walked to force in another run and that was more than enough for Redlin to finish it off in the circle.

Vanderpool said that he knew it was going to be a battle and the Stars had to execute well to win.

"We got off to a slow start, but we hung in there," Vanderpool said. "They have a good pitcher and they are a scrappy team. We got some timely hits, fought and played a good game."

Redlin was 3-for-4 at the plate, with Conyer, Fisher and Jacelyn Wilson all having two hits.

The Stars return to Delphi tomorrow for the semifinals against the host Oracles.

"We just have to come out and play good ball," Vanderpool said. "We don't know much about Delphi, but they are a good, solid team and whoever plays the best is going to win."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.