Redhounds roll to 15-3 win over Southwestern

Apr. 8—It was a big day at the plate for the Corbin Redhounds when they rolled to an easy 15-3 win over Southwestern on the road on Wednesday night.

Seven different Redhounds had at least one hit on Wednesday. Cameron Combs led Corbin with a home run, a double, and a single. Combs also had four runs batted in and scored two runs in the win. Peyton Addison had a solo home run and a single, while driving in two runs, and scoring three times.

Jacob Baker had a double and two singles, followed by Bradric Helton who had a double and a single. Mike Neal had one double and Eric Poore finished with a single.

Baker had four runs batted in on the night. Neal drove in two runs and Helton brought in one. Combs, Poore, Helton, and Mo Carmichael each scored two runs for the Redhounds, while Gardener, Baker, Neal, and Will Brock each scored once.

After the Corbin offense had two quick outs to start the game, they exploded for eight runs in the top of the first innings. Combs capped off the scoring with a three-run homer to give the Redhounds a 8-0 lead early on.

Southwestern added two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 8-2. A solo home run from Addison extended Corbin's lead to 9-1 in the top of the second. The Redhounds went on to add four more runs in the third inning and two more in the top of the fourth, to take the 15-3 win.

Coach Cody Philpot said opening the game with such a strong start put the Warriors in a hole that they struggled to get out of.

"We hit well from top to bottom and did it early. Putting up eight runs with two outs in the first really deflated them," said Philpot. "I was definitely happy with how we came out focused and set the tone."

Bradric Helton started on the mound for the Redhounds and pitched the first four innings of the game, picking up the win. Helton allowed three hits and three runs, while striking out six batters. Baker came on in relief in the fifth inning allowing no hits and just one base runner.

Philpot said he was happy with Helton's performance on Wednesday, and how his team is playing, overall.

"Bradric had another good outing and did what we need him to do," said Philpot. "We've got several guys that have been hitting the ball well to start the season. We have to stay focused, stick to what has made us successful, and keep it going."