Redhound fans meet new football coach Luke Salmons during Monday event

Jun. 3—The Corbin Redhound faithful got a chance to meet the new head football coach Luke Salmons on Monday during a meet-and-greet event at Campbell Field. It was announced this past week that he would be filling that vacancy after his 13 years at the helm of Cabell Midland in West Virginia. The 13th Region champion baseball team was also honored as they get set for first round action of the state tournament on Friday. Coach Cody Philpot addressed the fans while the players signed autographs. — Photos by Darrin Spencer