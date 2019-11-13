Red-hot Trae Young nutmegs, dazzles in 42 point, 11-assist night vs. Nuggets

Atlanta Hawks fans are excited about their future with Trae Young.

Tuesday’s performance against the Denver Nuggets showed exactly why.

The Hawks point guard delivered a season-high 42 points along with 11 assists to lead Atlanta to a 125-121 victory over the Nuggets in the thin, Denver air. He hit 8-of-13 shots from 3-point distance, with many of his makes connecting from well beyond the arc.

Trae Young had the biggest night of his red-hot start and looks primed for a breakout season. (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Young improving on standout rookie season

It was the second career 40-point game for Young and his first in regulation, according to NBATV. It was also the third-straight game for Young with 30-plus points and 10-plus assists.

His third-quarter drive, dribble through Will Barton’s legs and fallaway baseline jumper summed up the excitement surrounding the electric second-year guard.

Young is red-hot right now and expanding on the the promise he delivered as one of the game’s top rookies last season.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Young told Fox Sports after the game. “My shots are going in right now. Hopefully that continues to happen. I’m just trying to do whatever it takes to help my team win.”

