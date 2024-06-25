Redhawks' Kyle Leopold showing signs of becoming the ultimate shortstop

Jun. 25—ROCHESTER — Rochester Mayo baseball coach Tom Senne and Rochester Redhawks American Legion baseball coach Wade Beavers are in agreement.

Kyle Leopold is special. And it's not just the fact that the incoming Mayo junior is 6-feet-4, with tremendous range at shortstop, a strong arm and soft hands.

"He is the kind of kid who understands all the little things that make a difference," said Beavers, whose team will play in the 20-team Firecracker Post 92 Legion Baseball Tournament Friday-Sunday at a variety of sites. "When we're cleaning up the dugout, he's the last one to leave (making sure it all gets done). When there is a rain delay and lots of players are on their phones playing video games, he's busy watching videos of how to improve his angles as a fielder. For a kid to be doing those things, it just shows his advancement."

It was Senne who called Leopold up to the Legion team last summer, after he'd completed his freshman year at Mayo. He's in no habit of doing that with players this young.

But after a number of Mayo players opted to play club baseball last summer rather than for their Redhawks Legion team, Senne needed a shortstop. He didn't hesitate in making Leopold the one.

He'd seen enough of him through the years, including that spring on the Mayo freshman team.

The young guy was then plugged in as the Redhawks' starting shortstop to begin the season and never left.

And he almost certainly never will leave — for Mayo or the Redhawks — until his eligibility at the high school and Legion levels is used up.

"In my nine years of varsity coaching at Mayo, I've never had a kid who has been as good a shortstop as him," Senne said. "You look at him, and how he plays at that position with his range and how he reads the ball and that arm, and he's been a big bright spot for us. He's smooth and he makes plays at shortstop at the high school level that look easier than they are. And he's just a (incoming junior), with lots of room to grow."

Leopold has spent the last seven years growing and growing in the game. As an 8-year-old, he let his mom know that he wanted to get signed up to play baseball. She complied and it became immediately evident that Leopold was different from most young players. As in better. A lot better.

"I usually saw myself as more advanced than the other kids my age," said Leopold, not a trace of bragging in his voice. "And then as a freshman, they moved me up."

Leopold hasn't just grown in his game. He's literally grown — a bunch — making him all the more a big-time baseball prospect.

To begin last year's Legion season, he was 6-feet, 140 pounds. Now he is 6-4, 150 and with lots of room to fill out as he gets older and keeps adding muscle through his daily weightlifting.

Consider his 6-4 frame and all of Leopold's skills, and Beavers rates him as high as anyone he's coached.

"This is my 34th year of coaching and I see him as a five-tool player," Beavers said. "Rarely do you see a kid possess the skills he has and that maturity to go with it. He's just well beyond his age."

Leopold's ultimate dream, as it's been since he was a little kid, is to become a professional ball player. But he knows he's got miles of improving to do to ever make that happen.

He's grown in confidence since he was installed as the Redhawks' starting shortstop. The beginning of last summer threw him a bit.

"Last year I started off slow," Leopold said. "I thought I was undersized and not ready for the bigger guys. But the older guys on our team taught me how to settle in. Still, though, my biggest weakness is tensing up in big moments."

After a so-so hitting season this spring, batting .255, Leopold is currently batting .417 with the Redhawks.

The Firecracker Tournament, now in its 14th year, has expanded this summer from 16 teams to 20. Southeastern Minnesota teams participating are the Rochester Redhawks, Rochester A's, Rochester Patriots, Rochester Eagles and St. Charles.

Rochester Sports is putting on the tournament. Its executive director, Matt Esau, believes there is plenty of excellence in this year's field.

"We're excited about the increase in the number of teams and the high talent level from the local teams," Esau said. "Having more teams is going to impact our community in a positive way."

Tournament schedule