Fantasy Football Week 8 Exploitable Matchups: Redemption for Mike Gesicki

With a healthy dash of context, it could be helpful — actionable, even — to know how a defense is being attacked.

Are enemy offenses peppering the middle of the field against a certain defense, leading to a glut of tight end opportunity? Are wide receivers having their way against a defense, commanding a massive target share? Are running backs seeing plenty of dump-off opportunities against a particular defense?

These are questions I’ll address in this space during the regular season, examining which positions are seeing the most opportunity against a certain defense in an exercise that might serve as the tiebreaker in your weekly agonizing start-sit decisions.

With every passing week, our understanding of how offenses are going after defenses should improve. Context will be key, as a bunch of targets to Travis Kelce doesn’t mean Tyler Eifert is going to see the same kind of opportunity against the same defense. If only it were that easy.

Tight End

Gesicki drafters are still trying to exorcise the demons of Week 6, when both Miami tight ends not named Gesicki caught a touchdown in an excellent matchup against the Jets. Gesicki caught neither of his two targets against New York and his fantasy managers were left staring at a hideous zero in their lineups. Fantasy players’ disgust has left Gesicki available in 35 percent of leagues — an unthinkable number three week ago.

Nevertheless! Gesicki is set up for another good matchup in Week 8 against the Rams.

An NFL coach paces on the sideline, torn between two choices he hates more than we can say. His molars grind. His brow furrows. A thousand scenarios churn in his overactive brain — all of them bad. Tight ends facing LA have seen a 26.83 percent target share this season, the third-highest rate in the league. A combination of Rams’ opponents facing negative, pass-heavy game scripts and LA shutting down enemy receivers have left tight ends to absorb targets throughout 2020. The Rams have allowed more tight end receptions than all but four teams. On Monday night, Bears tight ends saw 11 targets against LA, combining for nine catches and 91 yards. Tight ends have been on the receiving end of 9.14 targets per game against the Rams.

A look at Gesicki’s peripheral numbers shows there’s not much to worry about long term. He ran 24 pass routes in the Dolphins’ blowout win over New York two weeks ago, while the other two Dolphins tight ends — Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen — combined for 13 routes. It’s not like the other Miami tight ends took over the pass-catching role: Shaheen and Smythe combined for four targets against the Jets.

Among tight ends who have played six games, Gesicki is 10th in pass routes run and 12th in targets. Tua Tagovailoa getting the start this week introduces a level of uncertainty for every Dolphins pass catcher, but the matchup could hardly be better for Gesicki. He could serve as a safety valve of sorts for the rookie signal caller.

Richard Rodgers (PHI) vs. Dallas

Rodgers is coming off a strong Week 7 outing in his first game as the Eagles TE1. He ran 31 routes against the Giants, the seventh most among all tight ends last week. He played 85 percent of Philly’s offensive snaps and had 20 percent of the team's targets. Hakeem Butler was the only other Eagles tight end to run a route in Week 7 — he ran exactly one.

Rodgers ended up with six grabs for 85 yards (and a near touchdown) last Thursday against the G-people. He would be the team’s primary pass-catching tight end once again this week if Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert remain sidelined. Ertz is on IR, but Goedert has been cleared to practice and reportedly has a chance to play on Sunday. Be sure to monitor this situation before setting your lineup.

