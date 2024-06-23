Redemption time for Fagioli as Italy take on Croatia at Euro 2024

Luciano Spalletti is expected to start Nicolo Fagioli for Italy’s critical Euro 2024 battle with Croatia, giving the Juventus midfielder the chance for redemption.

The 23-year-old only saw 441 minutes of football this season after being handed a seven-month ban following the Serie A betting scandal back in October. He closed out the season with appearances against Bologna and Monza after his suspension came to an end.

Fagioli was a surprise inclusion in Spalletti’s Italy squad for the European Championship but so far he hasn’t featured for his country, remaining on the bench for their win over Albania and defeat to Spain. Now though, that’s set to change.

Redemption time for Fagioli

Pages two and three of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport report that Spalletti is planning to start Fagioli in place of Jorginho in Italy’s final Group B match against Croatia, frustrated with the Arsenal midfielder’s performance in the loss to Spain.

Things haven’t been easy for the 23-year-old midfielder this season and now he has the chance to prove himself on one of the biggest stages in a vitally important match for the Azzurri. Whilst it may be a risk from Spalletti, it could prove to be one that pays dividends in the quest to reach the Round of 16.