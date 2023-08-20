Redemption for Katarina Johnson-Thompson as she wins gold at World Championships

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning gold in the Heptathlon - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

A historic gold medal for Katarina Johnson-Thompson but, most stirring of all, the sweetest of redemptions.

Only two years after being offered a wheelchair to leave the Olympic track in Tokyo, Johnson-Thompson defied both the sporting odds - and an internal voice telling her that it was all over - to become only the third British woman to win a second world athletics title.

“It’s the best moment of my career… the best day of my life - it’s beyond my wildest dreams,” she said.

Johnson-Thompson had ruptured her achilles tendon in the build-up to the delayed Olympic Games in 2021 when she was the reigning world champion and, following further injury in Japan, feared that she was destined to remain a shadow of her former sporting self. “I just thought I’d fade into the background and be one of those athletes who’s there to make up the numbers and that’s the last thing I wanted,” she said. “I committed to trying again, committed to getting my heart broken, and this time I didn’t. I’ve actually got no words. It’s like being in a dream.”

With that list of British female world champions led by Jessica Ennis-Hill, a triple winner of gold, the heptathlon has now yielded 15 global medals since 1996. Each comes with its own special narrative but few in the entire history of these championships could match this, either as a comeback story or just for the utter drama of the finale.

Johnson-Thompson was overjoyed after doing enought to hold off the USA Anna Hall (left) - AP Photo/Denes Erdos

A two-day competition that had started in torrential rain ultimately came down to 800 metres in the blazing heat when Johnson-Thompson had to finish within around 2.5 seconds of the American favourite Anna Hall.

Hall’s personal best was more than four seconds better than Johnson-Thompson’s but it had become clear over the previous two days that, if anything, the 30-year-old Briton was gaining most in strength and confidence.

Hall immediately established a clear lead. It left Johnson-Thompson needing the best race of her life to prevail and, demonstrating true champion’s class, she first held the gap before then brilliantly even closing slightly over the final 200m. Her time of 2min 5.63sec would not only seal victory by 20 points (or around a second over the 800m) but was also a lifetime best when she needed it most by more than two seconds. “I had no nerves - that was the easiest run I’ve ever done,” she said.

Johnson-Thompson’s final points tally of 6,740 might have been short of the 6,981 she accumulated when first becoming world champion in 2019 but she had always only viewed this event as a stepping stone to next year’s Paris Games.

Indeed, the initially modest expectations had only been reinforced on Saturday morning with an opening 13.50sec in the 110m hurdles followed by two early fails at just 1.80m in the high jump. The turning point would prove to be a brave ‘clutch’ jump to clear at the final attempt when failure would have very quickly extinguished any gold medal hopes. Johnson-Thompson would then finish joint top of the high jump after clearing 1.86m before also winning the 200m on Saturday and then the long jump on Sunday morning to establish a lead that she would not surrender.

Exactly an hour after Johnson-Thompson had won Britain’s first gold of these championships, Zharnel Hughes added a second medal, sprinting to bronze in a desperately close 100m.

Hughes had briefly threatened Noah Lyles at 70m - and even thought he had won - but the American 200m specialist established clear daylight in the final strides to prevail in 9.83sec.

Zharnel Hughes was delighted to pick up a bronze medal in the 100m - Getty Images/Sam Barnes

There was then a blanket finish in 9.88sec between Hughes, Letslie Tebogo and Oblique Seville, with Tebogo dipping to become the first African to win a men’s World Championship 100m medal ahead of Hughes. An emotional Hughes dedicated the medal to his mother who, he said, kept believing through past disappointments, notably going out in the Olympic semi-finals

“The heartbreak I’ve been through from Tokyo was devastating,” he said. “I kept it all in. I cried a lot. But I dug deep. I’ve cried again, because it’s been years of trying. Over the years the speed has always been there but the mind wasn’t aligned properly.

“Honestly, I thought I’d got him [Lyles]. I wanted a gold medal but, hey, leaving this championship with a medal around my neck, I’m so grateful. This means the world.”