Redemption? Javier Báez scores winning run after Mets fans greet him with boos

Javier Báez is looking for a little faith.

After apologizing to New York Mets fans for giving them a thumbs down in response to the boos players have heard from their home crowd at Citi Field, the veteran infielder asked for fans to have their backs as they try to save their season. When Báez stepped to the plate for his first at-bat Tuesday, Mets fans let him know where they stood.

Here is how Citi Field greeted Javier Báez in his first plate appearance of the day. pic.twitter.com/O362RNV4GL — SNY (@SNYtv) August 31, 2021

The Mets acquired Báez at the trade deadline with hopes of sparking their lineup ahead of a playoff chase. Instead, they entered play Tuesday with an 8-19 record in August while Báez has hit .210 in 17 games for New York. The Mets’ chance to end the month on a high note presented itself in a doubleheader with the Miami Marlins, which included a makeup game from April that was rained out nine pitches in.

Despite being booed, Báez played hero in the first game by scoring the winning run from first on a bang-bang play at home plate.

JAVY BAEZ MAGIC FOR THE WIN 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/X2PovFW6C1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2021

There were no boos heard during the walk-off celebration as the Mets pulled to within six and a half games of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East with another game to play. It’s going to take a lot more than one win for the Mets to reverse their fortune, but Báez took a step forward in his bid to redeem himself in the eyes of Mets fans with his clutch play.