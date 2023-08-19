Redding Christian's 3 takeaways from dominant debut over Vacaville Christian

Redding Christian quarterback Max Beasley found himself in an unfamiliar position while standing in the pocket and scanning the field for open receivers.

Instead of being chased, Beasley had the space to pick and choose where he wanted to go with the football.

An upgraded offensive line combined with a fresh hand of experienced and talented underclassmen at wide receiver and quarterback allowed Beasley to help drive his team downfield repeatedly against Vacaville Christian.

Redding Christian QB, Max Beasley (center) looks for an open path down field in the 1st quarter against Vacaville Christian’s Dylan Eddings (center) and Rafael Rios, Jr. (right).

Beasley ran for two touchdowns, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass and ran an interception back 64 yards — four touchdowns total and Redding Christian pounded Vacaville Christian at Volunteer Field on Friday night.

Beasley along with sophomore Brodie Ogden combined for two interceptions that became defensive touchdowns.

"I'm a very competitive guy and I don't like losing," Beasley said. "Our team came together tonight, each one of us did their job and we executed. We were able to play a great game together."

Beasley took on a greater mantle as his team's captain after his team endured a rough first season of 11-man football in 2022.

No championships were won after Beasley helped secure Redding Christian its last 8-man title in 2021. There would certainly be no playoff appearances after finishing last season 3-7.

A disappointing 2022 has served as the launching point for a now revitalized and retooled Redding Christian squad. The Lions controlled every aspect of the game against Vacaville Christian.

Beasley credited the team's strong start to the dedication put in lifting weights during the last nine months.

"We had our lifts over at Country Strong and it's a must," Beasley said. "It's imperative that we do lifts together. It showed a lot today our offensive linemen and our running backs were running harder and blocking harder.

Senior Jordan Mercer and sophomore Buck Kolb provided quality protection on the offensive line and on the reversal side, applied repeated pressure to Vacaville Christian's run game.

Redding Christian’s Lincoln Burlew (center) keeps his eyes on Vacaville’ Christian's QB, Mason Cracraft-Keltz before a play in the 2nd quarter.

Vacaville Christian never came close to reaching the red zone while Redding Christian combined for four interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Gulstrom scored on a 36-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and freshman Levi Putnam rushed for his first touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal Redding Christian's win to open the first week of football.

Here are three takeaways from Redding Christian's performance.

1. Ogden impresses in his RCS debut

Ogden in one game captured the imagination of the Redding Christian faithful after making several highlight catches before scoring his first career touchdown on an interception return.

Ogden showed an impressive quick first step to open himself up on routes along with his ability to read defenses.

His hands and speed has turned Ogden into a household name in the short porch of Palo Cedro.

"He's a sophomore and that's pretty cool we have him for three more years," Redding Christian coach Gerald Piper said. "He's a natural athlete who's got great hands, plays great defense and he can also throw the ball."

2. Beasley rewards his big boys with treats

The most glaring issue for Redding Christian in 2022 was its inability to make tackles and block at the line of scrimmage.

Maybe the blockers up front needed an incentive to perform better. Mercer took it to heart.

Vacaville Christian’s Giovanni Calderon (right) tries to break away from Redding Christian defense team.

"Max said if we blocked well for him that he would buy the offensive line donuts," Mercer said.

All rolls aside, Mercer's unit dictated the tempo of the game. Besides the opening drive that featured two over-the-head snaps — Redding Christian's front unit slammed Vacaville Christian to the turf repeatedly.

"A lot of it comes from our offensive line being on the same page," Mercer said. "We met both before school and during school. We would meet on water breaks and even while playing video games together to talk about our assignments before the next game."

3. Present and future looking bright for Redding Christian

Redding Christian got a chance to witness both its leadership in Beasley while also seeing the talented group of athletes the program will have coming up in the next three years.

Redding Christian’s Brodie Ogden (left) reaches out to catch the ball on his finger tips near the end zone in 3rd quarter against Vacaville Zack Romeo (right).

Ogden showcased his athleticism along with Levi Putnam who is the younger brother of senior Micah Putnam. Levi Putnam at 5-foot-4 has a strong, sturdy build and has a similarly quick first step as his older sibling.

Piper said he wants to keep a "mindful approach" but also recognized the growing depth of his football program.

"I'm extremely happy with where we are at varsity and JV," Piper said. "We had 11 freshmen come out which is the most we've ever had out in school history. The future is bright but we still have to take things one day at a time."

Trinity High School football celebrates after its win over Etna at home 22-14 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Trinity uses go-ahead score late to hold off Etna

Trinity High School closed in on the end zone after an arduous back-and-forth battle with nonleague opponent Etna on Friday night in Weaverville.

Senior running back Ty Moodie scored a rushing touchdown with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Trinity held off Etna 22-14.

Trinity coach Matt Jessee is hoping to move forward and forge a path to the CIF Northern Section playoffs. Trinity missed the playoffs despite finishing 6-4 last season.

"We definitely have a chip on our shoulder after last season," Jessee said. "We felt a bit slighted that we didn't get to compete in the playoffs even though we scheduled games against bigger schools and won those games. Now we got to put our best foot forward with the players we have now."

