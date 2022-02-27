Reddick's daylong dominance slowed by crash with Byron at Auto Club

Tyler Reddick’s chances for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory faded away Sunday after a final-stage crash at Auto Club Speedway.

Reddick had led 10 times for 90 laps when his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet slowed entering Turn 1 on Lap 152 of 200 in the Wise Power 400. He limped through Turns 1 and 2 when William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy piled in, causing significant left-side damage to Reddick’s car.

Reddick headed to pit road for repairs, but the crew indicated the right-rear toe link had sustained damage in the wreck. He lost two laps on pit road and ultimately finished 24th — the first driver one lap down.

Byron had led four times for 16 laps, but his car wound up being towed back to the garage. He took 34th in the 36-car field.

Reddick had complained earlier in the race of leg numbness caused by his seat positioning. His crew gave him ibuprofen during an early caution period to treat the ailment.

