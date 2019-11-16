Reddick wins Xfinity race at Miami, locks up second championship

The battle for the race win and championship title came down to Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer, as the two Championship 4 drivers traded the lead in the final 25 laps.

Ultimately, it was Reddick who took the checkered flag at the finish line and hoisted the trophy in Victory Lane. He entered Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the reigning champion and successfully defended his title. His victory last year was with JR Motorsports and this year is with Richard Childress Racing, making him the first driver to ever win consecutive championships with two different teams.

Reddick led a race-high 84 of 200 laps in the 300-mile event at the 1.5-mile track.

Custer came in second — 1.038 seconds short — after leading 15 laps. He was runner-up in last year’s finale, too.

Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier — the other two Championship 4 drivers — finished fifth and 14th, respectively.

Chase Briscoe was third and Noah Gragson was fourth to round out the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton and Harrison Burton made up the rest of the top 10.

Non-playoff drivers won both stages. Briscoe took Stage 1 over Custer and Justin Haley, while Cindric was victorious in Stage 2 ahead of Bell and Allgaier.

Reddick is the seventh Xfinity Series driver to win back-to-back titles and first since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2011-12. This is Reddick’s last full-time season in the Xfinity Series. He’ll move up to the Cup Series in 2020 and drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.