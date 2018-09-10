Out? Reddick tweets photo of call at plate that cost Astros

NBC Sports Boston Report
NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox probably got away with one Sunday night, if the photographic evidence tweeted by the Astros' Josh Reddick is to be believed. 

The play at the plate was pivotal in what eventually became a 6-5 Sox victory over Houston at Fenway Park that salvaged one game of the three for Boston in the possible playoff preview.

In the seventh inning, with the score tied at 5, the Astros' Jose Altuve tried to score on a ground ball to Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, whose throw home was high and a leaping catcher Sandy Leon came down and did/did not tag Altuve before the diminutive Astros second baseman touched the plate.

The original call was out. The umpires met for more than four minutes to review the replay and the called remained out. The score remained tied until Mitch Moreland's RBI single in the ninth gave the Sox a walk-off victory.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch expressed his displeasure after the game.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE


 

What to Read Next