Out? Reddick tweets photo of call at plate that cost Astros

The Red Sox probably got away with one Sunday night, if the photographic evidence tweeted by the Astros' Josh Reddick is to be believed.

The play at the plate was pivotal in what eventually became a 6-5 Sox victory over Houston at Fenway Park that salvaged one game of the three for Boston in the possible playoff preview.

In the seventh inning, with the score tied at 5, the Astros' Jose Altuve tried to score on a ground ball to Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, whose throw home was high and a leaping catcher Sandy Leon came down and did/did not tag Altuve before the diminutive Astros second baseman touched the plate.

The original call was out. The umpires met for more than four minutes to review the replay and the called remained out. The score remained tied until Mitch Moreland's RBI single in the ninth gave the Sox a walk-off victory.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch expressed his displeasure after the game.

ICYMI #Astros manager AJ Hinch on Jose Altuve called out at the plate in the 7th inning of the Red Sox 6-5 win.Hinch challenged & the play was not overturned by replay officials:"He did get in there. It's clear as day..We've got to have a system that we can rely on,that we trust" pic.twitter.com/UZ4yennsMg — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 10, 2018

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





