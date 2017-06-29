Reddick and Springer lead Astros over Athletics 11-8

Houston Astros starting pitcher David Paulino wipes his face after giving up a three-run home run to Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) -- Josh Reddick and George Springer had three hits each and combined for five RBIs as the Houston Astros used a five-run third inning to take the lead and hold on for a 11-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Houston rookie David Paulino allowed seven hits with a season-high seven runs in four-plus innings and Michael Feliz (4-1) struck out two in a scoreless fifth for the win. Ken Giles struck out two in the ninth for his 18th save.

Houston was down one after a four-run third by the A's before Brian McCann and Carlos Beltran hit consecutive singles to chase Jesse Hahn with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Josh Smith came in to face Marwin Gonzalez whose RBI double tied it at 5-5. The Astros took the lead when Beltran scored on a groundout by Yuli Gurriel before Springer's run-scoring double with two outs pushed the lead to 7-5.

Reddick, who drove in three runs, hit an RBI single and Carlos Correa drove home another run with a single to make it 9-5.

The Athletics hit a season-high five homers with two from Khris Davis and one each from Ryon Healy, Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie, but they struck out 17 times to end a four-game winning streak.

Oakland starter Jesse Hahn (3-6) allowed a season-high nine hits and six runs in two-plus innings.

The solo shot by Olson cut the lead to 9-7 in the fifth, but the Astros added a run on a sacrifice fly by McCann in the sixth to extend the lead. Lowrie's home run came in the seventh before another RBI single from Reddick in the bottom of the inning pushed the lead back to three.

Springer hit a leadoff homer in Houston's two-run first inning before the first home run by Davis made it 2-1 in the top of the second. The Astros added two runs in the second to extend their lead to 4-1.

Lowrie had an RBI single in the third inning before a three-run shot by Davis put Oakland up 5-4.

Healy, who hit his first career grand slam on Tuesday night, had a solo shot to start the fourth inning and Olson began the fifth with a home run to cut the lead to 9-7 and end Paulino's night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: 1B Yonder Alonso left the game in the eighth inning after fouling a ball off his right leg. Alonso fell to the ground and writhed in pain before hobbling to the dugout. There was no immediate word on his injury. ... RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder) and reliever Ryan Dull (knee) will both throw bullpen sessions this weekend, Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. Both threw from flat ground on Tuesday. Both pitchers have been sidelined since a May 19 win over Boston.

Astros: Manager A.J. Hinch said they're unsure if RHP Charlie Morton (strained back muscle) will need another rehabilitation start or if he'll come off the DL to make his next start in Houston. Morton threw four scoreless innings in his second rehabilitation start for Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Rookie RHP Daniel Gossett (1-2) will start in place of RHP Jharel Cotton (blister) on Thursday in the series finale. Melvin said Cotton threw a routine bullpen session on Wednesday and is on track to make a Saturday start against Atlanta.

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (4-1, 2.82 ERA) is scheduled to start on Thursday for Houston. Peacock, who was reinstated from the paternity list on Tuesday after the birth of his first child, allowed four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings for the win against Oakland in his last start.

