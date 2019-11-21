Reddick receives Xfinity Champions welcome at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, FL. — If one championship celebration is sweet, then a repeat celebration is even sweeter. Such was the case for 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, Tyler Reddick, who enjoyed his second Xfinity Champion‘s Tour in as many years on Wednesday at Universal Orlando Resort.

Reddick, accompanied by his longtime girlfriend and guests from Xfinity, spent the day taking in the awesome sights and breathtaking thrills of the Universal parks.

We know @TylerReddick likes fast. Hagrid‘s Magical Creatures Motorbike adventure gave him a wild ride through the Forbidden Forest! #XfinityChampTour pic.twitter.com/8VjEps9AdX — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) November 20, 2019

“It‘s a blast to be back,” said Reddick . “To get to have this experience again and to have the support of a sponsor like Xfinity, it‘s awesome.”

The repeat Xfinity Series Champion ended his day with an autograph session and a parade through the streets of Universal Studios.

Reddick, who has piloted the No. 2 for Richard Childress Racing for the past three seasons, will transition to the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 8 car for the same team in 2020.

Asked if his championship momentum will carry over to the Cup level, Reddick was optimistic but not complacent.

“There‘s a lot of work to do between now and Daytona.”